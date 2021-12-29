Assault arrest

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On the afternoon of December 21, 2021, Texas County Deputies responded to a report of an individual firing shots at people on Deason Drive in the Licking area. Upon arriving on scene, the deputies spoke with a male who stated he was leaving his residence with his wife and children in a buggy. The male stated a neighbor later identified as Chadwin Wade fired a rifle at them. The deputies made contact with Wade and he admitted to shooting the rifle at the family in the buggy. None of the people in the buggy were struck by the gunfire.

Chadwin Wade, age 46, of Licking, was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Wade with three counts of Assault 1st degree and Armed Criminal Action. Wade is being held in the Texas County Jail without bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.