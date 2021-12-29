Christmas Day dinner at the Christian Church

Photo by Shari Harris
Call them Santa’s helpers or God’s angels, the volunteers at the Christian Church Christmas dinner were bustling to feed those attending their free meal on Christmas day. The mouth-watering aroma of the food served promised a delicious meal of ham, turkey, dressing, and more; and don’t forget desserts, whether it be apple pie, pumpkin pie or peach cobbler. From left, Gary Hassell, Kassi Ramsey, Martha Merrick, Susanne Shiffler and Rick Mosher, minister of the Christian Church, along with other volunteers unable to make it into the picture, served those present for the meal and delivered meals to people’s homes. In all, Mosher and Ramsey estimated between 60 and 80 people were served. The Christian Church has offered the free meal every year since 2008, with the exception of Christmas 2011, the first time the special day landed on a Sunday after the meals began. Since then the logistics for completing a Sunday community meal have been figured out, and the Christmas Dinner continues as an annual tradition.