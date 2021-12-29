Office of State Rep. Bennie Cook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (December 28, 2021) – State Representative Bennie Cook organized the First Annual South Central Missouri Christmas Choir Program at the Missouri State Capitol this month. The following schools were able to attend the event – Houston, Licking, Salem, Mountain Grove and Willow Springs.

The students had the opportunity to perform 3-4 Christmas songs and take a tour of the Capitol. Students were also able to meet Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Senator Karla Eslinger, Senator Justin Brown, Representative Hannah Kelly, Representative David Evans, Representative Ron Copeland and Representative Bennie Cook sponsored a lunch for the students outside of the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Photos submitted

“It was an honor to help organize this event for the students and I am looking forward to next year,” stated Rep. Cook. The tentative date for the 2022 program is Thursday, December 1. All school choirs in South Central Missouri will receive an invite to attend.

For more questions about this event or for assistance with scheduling a tour of the Capitol contact Representative Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.