In this edition: December 30, 2021

Rick Mansfield reflects on “There Are Gifts and There Are Gifts!” What he thought was a gift actually ate the gift. Larry Dablemont reminiscences about “New Year’s Eve 1963,” and how priorities change with the passing of time. Through the Rear-View Mirror tells of a gift that brought tears to one child’s eyes.

Evidence of our community’s caring hearts continues with those helped by Christmas in Our Hometown and those who will be helped with the Salvation Army Red Kettle drive. Cindy shares the joys of Christmas at the Licking Library, as well as new books for the winter season. We have information on new educational opportunities and home weatherization assistance.

See our Education page for honors lists, and see the West Plains man who is the world’s best in the Push-Pull, Super Heavyweight Masters power lifting competition, as well as the local winner of a super stocking.

Texas County 911’s Terra Culley tells of “A Christmas to Remember.” Texas County Memorial Hospital gets a new MRI upgrade and acknowledges a generous donation from D & L Florist to benefit TCMH Hospice of Care. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Senator Karla Eslinger looks ahead to Missouri’s 2022 legislative session, and Scott Hamilton recognizes a “Nintendo Pioneer Dead at 78.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department, and MSHP.

