Lewis & Sons Customer Appreciation Fish Fry

Photo by Christy Porter
Lewis & Sons Service Station continued the estimated 30-year tradition of the Customer Appreciation Fish Fry on Christmas Eve. Their Christmas gift of appreciation to customers was tasty fried fish and taters, hushpuppies and dessert. From left, Jake Floyd was frying taters, Randy Lewis was frying the fish and Colton Lewis was preparing the fish. Ronnie Lewis continued the customer service at the pumps. Approximately 80 people who heeded the “Come early, the fish goes fast” statement were served 30-pounds of fish and 10-pounds of potatoes before the food was gone.