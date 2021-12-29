Sigman and Tomaszewski receive probation

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and former Chief Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski both were sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday, December 22, for charges of forgery for which the couple were arrested in 2018.

Judge John Beger had acquitted the couple of other charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, fraud and unlawful use of a weapon, but found Sigman guilty of one count of forgery and Tomaszewski guilty of two counts of forgery in September of this year.