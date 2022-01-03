Obituary – Lois Hill

Lois Hill peacefully went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2021, at the age of 79. Her sons, Jeff and Randy, and grandson, Adam, were at her side. Her family, who meant everything to her, were with her throughout her last day here on earth.

Lois was born in Ashland, Mo., on July 14, 1942. She grew up in Ashland and graduated Ashland High School in 1960.

In June of 1962, she married George F. Harper, Jr. To this union, two children were born, son, Jeffrey Dale in 1963 and daughter, Kathryn Ruth in 1966. After George’s passing in 1972, Lois worked various jobs including, funeral home receptionist and real estate agent to support her family.

After losing both their spouses, within four years of each other, Lois and J. Ross Hill married on March 3, 1982, as their friendship of over 15 years had blossomed. Their children, lifelong friends, became brothers and sister. Jim, Randy, Jeff and Katy were four teenagers always wanting mom’s homemade biscuits and gravy on the weekends. Then Jim’s untimely death in 1987 shook the whole family, but only made their bond stronger with each other.

Lois enjoyed tending to her flowers, crocheting, baking goodies for friends and family, helping Ross with his computer programming business, joining friends in various clubs, attending family reunions, collecting antiques, but the greatest joy of all for her was being “granny” to seven wonderful grandchildren. And in her last few years, she was blessed to be “GG” to three great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 29 years, J. Ross Hill; one son, James A. Hill; brother, Dale Old; brothers-in-law, Bill Harper, Donald Benn, Gerald Smith, and Francis Thompson; and two nephews, Gary Harper and Daniel Hill. She is survived by sons, Jeff (Barbara) Harper and Randy (Miriam) Hill; daughter, Katy (Jimmy) Sherrill; grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) McDonald, Jacob Sherrill, Adam (Brittany) Hill, Gabrielle Hill, Micah Hill, Rachel Harper and Emma Harper; great-grandchildren, James, Luke and Lucy McDonald; one sister, Bonnie Smith; brother-in-law, Roger (Mary) Hill; sisters-in-law, Shirley Harper, Patsy Benn and Francis Thompson; along with many nephews and nieces.

Lois was a faithful member of Licking Christian Church. She read her Bible and devotionals on a daily basis, always wanting to be a child of God’s and hoping to do good for his other children here on earth.

A funeral service for Lois was held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Licking Christian Church with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating. Pallbearers were Adam Hill, Jacob Sherrill, Jordan McDonald, Rachel Harper, Emma Harper and Terry Harper. Interment followed at Rock Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois’ name may be made to Licking Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.