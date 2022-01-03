Obituary – Sheila B. Stockton

Sheila Barbara Stockton, age 73, of Licking, Mo., formerly of Granite City, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Phelps County Hospital in Rolla, Mo. Sheila was born on July 11, 1948, in Granite City, Ill, a daughter of the late Earl W. Tucker and Marcella B. (Boyer) Tucker.

On May 5, 1995, Sheila married Jimmie Dale Stockton at Wilson Park in Granite City, Ill. Sheila was a loving wife, mother, Awmaw, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, Ill., and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Licking, Mo. Sheila was a former co/owner, dean, and instructor at Granite City School of Beauty Culture. She retired from Illinois American Water and Mitchell Public Water, after many years of dedicated service. Sheila enjoyed dancing, gardening, cooking and taking care of her cows on the farm. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Sheila loved life; she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jimmie Dale Stockton of Licking; loving children, Renee’ (Steve) Horvath of Licking, Michelle (Jason) Yates of Caseyville, Ill., and Tyler Stockton of Ava, Ill.; dear siblings, John Tucker of Granite City, Ill., and Paula (Lewis) Roberts of Glen Carbon, Ill.; dear sister-in-law, Teresa Werner of Granite City, Ill.; proud Awmaw to Marcella Horvath, Akira Horvath, Amber Miller and Allison Yates; proud great-Awmaw to Drayden Love; cousin and best friend, Renee Todaro; faithful companions, Blu and Digger; as well as extended family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Tucker, and former husband, William T. Morgan, Jr.

Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, Ill., and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, Ill.

In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Stephen Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Ill.

Memorial donations may be given to Stars Foundation in Cabool, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.