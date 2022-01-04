Obituary – Pauline Weber

Pauline Weber, age 82, was born May 1, 1939, to Loren and Mildred (Mayfield) Girtman in Massac, Ill. She passed away January 2, 2022, at her home in Eunice, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Kenneth Weber.

Pauline attended Webster Elementary School and graduated from Central High School in St. Louis, Mo. She married Kenneth Weber March 26, 1958, and to this union four children were born, Alta, Stephen, Richard and Thomas.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Weber of St Louis, Mo., Richard Weber (Tammy Bense) of St Louis, Mo, Thomas “Red” Weber of Eunice, Mo, and Alta (Fred) Bonk of St Louis, Mo.; six grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, Julianna, Jaime, Stephen, Jr., and Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Isaak, Micah and Mackenzie; a brother, Leonard Girtman of Collinsville, Ill.; and a sister, Phyllis (Norman) Laws of Branson, Mo.

Pauline enjoyed reading, needlework, crocheting and playing drawing games on her iPad. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Friday, January 7, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with Services beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Don Crockett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.