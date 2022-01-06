Obituary – Rosemary Jackson

Rosemary Jackson, the daughter of Ray and Agnes (Vandevort) Smith, was born March 18, 1957, in Houston, Mo. She passed away January 4, 2022, at her home in Raymondville, Mo., at the age of 64.

She was united in marriage to Henry Albert Jackson on November 8, 1976, and 3 children were born to this union, William, Elizabeth and Melissa.

Rosemary lived in Raymondville until she was ten years old when her mother and 4 siblings were killed in a tragic car accident. With her father passing in 1972, she and her siblings moved to Hartshorn to live with their Aunt Sylvia and Uncle Lloyd Cook and their family. She graduated from Summersville High School with the Class of 1976.

She enjoyed going camping, reading, crocheting, playing games and most of all loved watching her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 sisters and 1 brother, her father and mother-in-law as well as several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her children, son Willie Jackson and wife Michelle, daughter Elizabeth Jackson and significant other Daniel, daughter Melissa Jackson; her grandchildren, Austin, Brandon and Catherine Jackson and Jase Price; sisters, Loreta Smith and husband Duane, Sonia Clark and husband Robert; and a sister-in-law Shirley Jones and husband Dave, as well as nieces, nephews and numerous other family members. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Valley Center Baptist Church at Hartshorn with Pastor Terry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday. Inurnment will follow in the Valley Center Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net