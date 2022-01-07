Obituary – Darrin L. Hayes

Darrin Lee Hayes was born February 11, 1971, in Houston, Mo., to Ray Raymond and Sylvia (Brannam) Hayes. He entered in to rest January 4, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital at the age of 50 years, 10 months and 24 days.

Darrin grew up in Houston, and graduated from Houston High School with the class of 1989.

He married Daneille Andre’, in Houston, on March 14, 1996, they have two daughters, Darina Marie and Dezaray LaShae.

He worked as a lineman for Arkansas Electric and Houston Wood Treating.

Darrin is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Darrell, Ray and Edward; and a sister, Norma Cooksey. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Daneille of the home; his daughters, Darina and Dezaray of the home; five brothers, Wesley (Millie) Hayes, Marvin (Debbie) Hayes, Richard (Kris) Hayes, Ron (Shannon) Hayes and Bill Hayes all of Houston; three sisters, Marjorie Stroup, Patricia Hayes and Linda (Rick) Garner all of Houston; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

As a young man, Darrin’s father taught him how to hunt, fish, and trap, which he proudly passed on to his daughters. He loved spending time outdoors, back roading in his side-by-side and watching for deer. Time spent with his daughter’s deer and turkey hunting brought him the greatest joy. Darrin loved gathering with family and friends for BBQ’s and a good old game of cornhole and horseshoe pitching, which he usually won. He had a great sense of humor and had a way to brighten your day with a smile and a big hug.

Darrin accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and was so happy and proud to share it with family and friends. We will miss him so much but will carry his memory in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Darrin Hayes Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

No services are planned at this time, per his wishes, he was cremated under the care of Evans Funeral Home.