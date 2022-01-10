Obituary – Donald E. Richards

Donald Eugene Richards, of Licking, Mo., passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 85.

He was born on March 17, 1936, in Bonnie, Ill., to the late William Allen Richards and the late Lula Mae (Compton) Richards.

Donald married Elva Ruth Holladay.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Ruth Holladay; daughter, Sulynn Glasscock; brother, Roger Richards; and sister, Marilyn.

Donald loved fishing and hunting. He graduated from Kansas State University. Donald was inducted into the basketball hall of fame for his accomplishments for playing ball in high school and college.

He will be greatly missed by his family which includes his daughter, Tamara and husband Marty of Bella Vista, Ark.; son-in-law Jim Glasscock of Northwest Arkansas; brother Gary and wife Nancy Richards of Claremore, Okla.; four grandchildren, Megan, Justin, Bailey and Brittany; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family will have a memorial service at a later date.