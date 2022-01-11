U.S. Route 63 in Texas County reduced for bridge maintenance

MoDOT

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – U.S. Route 63 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

The bridge over Hog Creek is located between Hogan Road and Hog Creek Road south of Houston, Mo.

Weather permitting; work will take place Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.