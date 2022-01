Classifieds: Jan. 13 – Jan. 19, 2022

For Sale:

For Sale: Lions Club at Roby, Mo., will auction the contents of a 10×20 storage building Saturday, January 15, at 11 a.m. L/2/1tp

Remodeling Sale: 12×14 and 12×12 off-white carpet, light fixtures, 2 dining chairs, curtains and rods, and coat rack. 573-578-5135. L/2/2tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires —passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/37/2tc

For Sale: “You’re the Coach: The Ultimate Football Game” at The Licking News. L/38/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/1/tfn

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Looking for a mechanic to work with hydraulics, in Houston area, 417-217-2995. H/38/1tp

Help Wanted: Experience mechanic for lawn mowers, four wheelers and side-by-sides. Farris Sales, 417-967-2736. H/37/2tc

Help Wanted: The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for employment for the Houston License Office. Applicants can drop their resumes off at 501 E. Walnut, Houston, Mo., mail to P.O. Box 374, Houston, Mo. or email to information@houston mochamber.com. H/37/2tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/37/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Old Samurai swords or WWII relics, 417-217-2995. H/38/1tp

For Rent:

For Rent: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Mobile Home. Raymondville. References required. $425 per month. Call 417-457-1015. L/02/tfc

For Rent: Cute two-bedroom, one-bath house, with carport and garage, hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer/ dryer, $600, 417-260-1222. H/38/1tp

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, $350. Call 417-217-0686. H/33/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: P&G Housecleaning for Licking and Houston and surrounding areas. Call 573-466-3310. H/37/2tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Real Estate:

For Sale: Four acres, including three mobile homes, café building, septic, electric, water well/rural, highway frontage, several walnut and fruit trees, asking $69,000, 417-217-2995. H/38/1tp

To Give Away:

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/38/tfn

Free: Firewood. Call for directions, 417-962-0281. H/38/1tp