Eighth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon

The Houston Lions Club honored Texas County law enforcement, including the Licking Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Houston Police Department. The Cabool and Summersville police departments were unable to attend. The eighth annual Texas County Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon was held on Friday, January 7.
Rep. Bennie Cook, representing the Houston Lions Club, presented the Licking Police Department with a Certificate of Appreciation at the eighth annual Texas County Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. Accepting on their behalf is Police Chief Pat Burton.