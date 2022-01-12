Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” Store open in Licking

Submitted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Dollar Tree, Inc. has announced its new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” store opening in Licking, Mo. The company’s new store format combines Family Dollar’s brands with Dollar Tree’s offerings in seasonal, party and crafting.

The 10,170 square foot store is scheduled to open (officially) on Thursday, January 20, and is located at 140 W. Hwy. 32.

“Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Licking community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.

The Combo stores typically employ approximately 10 associates. To apply online, please visit www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.