In this edition: January 13, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield reflects on “Good Byes” and their many meanings. Larry Dablemont shares “Pond Ducks, New Memories,” as he makes more memories.

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett explains how nostalgia and reading can help those suffering from dementia in this week’s Bookends.

Amanda Mead is on the Dean’s List, and there are learning opportunities available.

Texas County Memorial Hospital announced their first 2022 baby, the winner of the Daisy Award and the first board meeting of the year. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Senator Karla Eslinger has returned to Jefferson City as “The 2022 Session Begins,” Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton tells “The Software Engineer’s Never-Ending Nightmare.”

State Representative Bennie Cook has been appointed to the Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness for the 2022 legislative session.

Carlton Curtis received a five-year sentence in Pulaski County for stealing

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department and the MSHP.

