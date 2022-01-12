Licking R-VIII School Board honored

By Supt. Cristina Wright

Each year during the month of January, Licking R-VIII School District, along with school districts across the state honor the countless contributions of these locally elected advocates for Missouri schoolchildren and public schools.

Licking R-VIII School District’s School Board Members serve in one of the most important roles in our society – helping plan for and protect the education of the children of our community. Decisions of these seven members affect the lives of students and their parents, the livelihoods of those the district employs and the economic well-being of the community.

In the state of Missouri, approximately 899,000 students are enrolled in 567 school districts. Unlike school board members in many other states, Missouri school board members receive no compensation for their service, receiving only the satisfaction that comes from shaping the future of our community. Our district benefits from the financial donations, tireless work and countless hours contributed by these local citizens. Serving as a crucial link between the community and classroom, our Board is responsible for an annual budget of $9.8 million, 818 students, 131 employees, and all of our facilities on campus.

It’s more important than ever before that our community supports public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please share your appreciation for our local school board members for their selfless service and volunteerism.