Licking’s first snowfall of 2022

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The first snowfall of 2022 was beautiful to watch as the light flakes tumbled from the skies beginning between 5 and 6 a.m. on Thursday morning in the Licking area. It continued to snow throughout the day and resulted in weather related school dismissals on Thursday and Friday following the recent return of students from holiday breaks.

The roadways in the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G region were an entirely different story. “Our first weather related traffic call came between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday morning,” said Sergeant Jeff Kinder, Troop G Public Information and Education Officer.

Before noon, Troop G law enforcement had responded to 72 calls for service, worked 34 vehicle crashes, seven of those being injury crashes, and assisted 33 stranded motorists.

“It’s somewhat unusual for the weather to affect all nine counties in south central Missouri that comprise Troop G, but this weather blast was everywhere,” stated Kinder. “While inclement weather in the winter months is common in this area, it sometimes takes a first or second event for motorists to get their ‘snow wheels’ on.”

“Crashes typically happen when motorists are driving too fast for weather and roadway conditions,” shared Kinder. “If you’re going slow enough, it will usually decrease your chances of sliding.”

Please remember to Slow Down, Maintain Distance, Leave Early and consider the conditions of the roadway when traveling.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol provides road updates and other pertinent information on Twitter at @MSHPTrooperG.

Traveler information may also be found at traveler.modot.org

The nine counties served by Troop G are: Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas and Wright.