Sami Hall takes district in Oratorical Contest

During the 2021 – 2022 school year, the American Legion, Department of Missouri, sponsored an Oratorical Contest for high school students. The purpose of the contest is to develop knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution.

Sami Hall, a student at Licking High School, won the county contest sponsored by American Legion Post #41 of Houston, Mo., and advanced to the District #16 contest on January 9 to compete for a $350 scholarship.

Hall won the District #16 contest and will advance to zone level competition on January 23, in Republic, to compete for up to $13,000 in scholarship money to Drury University.