The demise of the refrigerator

The Licking Senior Center is a community-based effort that provides nutritional substance and socialization for our many senior citizens, as well as other members of our community. This includes delivery of meals to those who are unable to join patrons at the center.

“We always appreciate those who volunteer and the many donations that we receive,” said Cindy Wampner, director. “We don’t like to ask for outside assistance, but our large industrial refrigerator is no longer functioning; this after we have recently replaced our industrial freezer.”

Wampner has contacted a serviceman who is recommending complete replacement of the refrigerator. For repair, a compressor replacement could NOT be optimistically expected for 35 weeks due to the unavailability of parts.

The estimate for a new industrial refrigerator, including delivery, set-up and removal of the old refrigerator, is $7,645.

A small refrigerator is being utilized in the short-term but will not accommodate milk and food product deliveries over the long-term. So a replacement is an immediate need.

The senior center has not requested the support of businesses or major support of any kind in the last three years, but is doing so now for the industrial refrigerator replacement. They are a non-profit, 501c3 entity and tax letters can be provided for donations made.

Local businesses, churches, organizations and citizens of the community are being asked for their assistance, which is greatly appreciated.