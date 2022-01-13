Obituary – Carl E. Nevills, Sr.

Carl Eugene Nevills, Sr., most people called him “Pops,” age 93, son of Nicholas and Velma (Smith) Nevills, was born November 16, 1928, in Lonedell, Mo. He passed away January 1, 2022, in his home in Licking, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, one son and a son-in-law.

He is survived by his children, Marney Jordan, Marvin Nevills, August Nevills, Janet Medlock, and a host of grandkids and great grandkids.

Pops enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time in the woods just sitting around watching the animals. He also cut wood for many people over the years. He would cut it even if they could not pay him. In later years, he and his son-in-law Winford, cut wood for state parks, making wood available for campers and hunters to have for their campfires. Pops especially loved Westerns, the Lone Ranger being his favorite. You could find him sitting at home relaxing after a day of cutting wood watching an episode of one of the classic Westerns on TV.

Pops loved everyone and enjoyed it when people came over, and if the company was bringing a lemon or cherry pie, that really made his day. He could tell some of the best stories and entertained us many times with his tales.

Pops is going to be missed very much. We loved him and know he is in a better place.

Love you, Pops

There are no services planned at this time. Mr. Nevills was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.