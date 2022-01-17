Obituary – Fredrick Blankenship

Fredrick Blankenship, 83, passed away January 15, 2022. He was the son of James Calvin Blankenship and Agnes Rachel Lawson “Skidmore” Blankenship, and was born March 27, 1938, at Success, Mo. Due to the death of his mother at a very young age, he was raised by his maternal aunt Martha “Lawson” Blankenship and her first and second husbands, Dan Blankenship and Henry Blankenship, along with Dan and Martha’s daughters, Mandy, Dorothy and Eunice.

On July 18, 1958, he was married to May Shepherd and to this union, one son, Bradley was born.

He is survived by his wife May, of the home; son, Bradley and wife, Kim; grandsons, Sean and wife, and Donna and Quin Blankenship; one great granddaughter, Mia Danielle; and two sisters in law, Sylvia Blankenship and Velma Shepherd.

He was preceded in death by his parents and foster parents; Dan and Martha’s daughters, Mandy, Dorothy and Eunice; twin sister, Freda; brother, Manuel Blankenship; sister, Marie Murphy (husband, June); three half-brothers, Albert, Franklin (wife, Shirley) and Chester Skidmore; and half-sister, Maydean Murphy (husband, Bob).

Fredrick was drafted into the Army during the Cuban Crisis and spent 18 months in Germany. He started working in artillery and went to communications. Basically, he was a laborer, working in the woods cutting and hauling cordwood. Later he went to work at Brown’s Shoe Factory cutting shoes. Fredrick was a hard worker at his job and was willing to offer a helping hand to anyone where they might need help. He was a good husband and father and was truly loved. His grandchildren adored him and he paid them a lot of attention. He and his wife, May, enjoyed going out to eat together, visiting with family, and just sitting and talking together. They felt blessed and happy to be together.

Fredrick enjoyed deer hunting and turkey hunting. He harvested a lot of deer and turkey over time. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Fredrick, we love you with all our hearts.

A funeral service for Fredrick will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Mr. Mike Gorman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m.

Pallbearers are Scotty Shepherd, KatLynn Shepherd, Sean Blankenship, Kevin Fielder, Bobby Shepherd and Brady Shepherd. Interment will follow at Craddock Cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at the Licking Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.