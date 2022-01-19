Quilts for a cause

Photo by Shari Harris
This beautiful king-sized quilt was donated by the SCCC Restorative Justice Program to be auctioned at the Ryley Wallace Benefit this Saturday, January 22. Interested parties need to attend the auction at 6:30 p.m. to place their bid, or go early at 5 p.m. and enjoy a fish dinner before the auction, at The Grand Black event center south of Licking on Highway 137.
Photo by Christy Porter
The SCCC Restorative Justice Program also donated this queen-sized quilt to be auctioned at the fundraiser for restoration of the historic Licking Mill on Saturday, February 19. Those interested in bidding on either quilt should mark their calendars for 3:30 p.m. and enjoy a dinner with live music and the auction at the Licking VFW Hall.