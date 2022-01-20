Obituary – Quinton B. Bates, Sr.

Quinton Bailey Bates, Sr., passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born September 21, 1930, at home in Texas County to Frank and Elizabeth (Bates) Bates.

He was united in marriage to Betty Jean Marlett on December 12, 1959, and they shared a little over 61 years together before she passed away last year. Quinton was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a Korean War Veteran serving from 1950 to 1953. After the war, he came back to Kansas City and worked for Roofers Local Union #20 for 38 years, and was still a proud union member until the present date. Quinton loved to hunt, fish, camp and travel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Bates and mother, Elizabeth Bates; his wife, Betty; five brothers, Herman, Lee, Howard, Junior and Edward Bates; sister, Ora Gooding; son, Harold Lochiano; granddaughter, Lori Ann Sharp; grandson, Jeremy Bates; and great granddaughter, Merica Wilbanks; and daughter in law, Estella Lochiano.

He is survived by three sons, Greg Lochiano, Quinton Bates, Jr., and Terry Bates; daughter, Melissa Cox and husband David; grandchildren, Joshua Bates, Trista Johnson, Teresa Bates, Cody Bates, Ashley Harman, Erica Howard, Shaun Cox and Alyssa Cox; great grandchildren, Garrett Johnson, Trenton Johnson, Zoey Bates, Christopher Bates, Jeremy Bates, Emma Kaye Bates, Joey Sharp, Aiden Harmon, Payton Harmon, Carmen Howard, Carson Howard and Kylee Connell; great great-grandson, Jackson Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Quinton will be cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date for he and his wife Betty.

In the care of McGilley & George Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Grandview, Mo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleygeorgegrandview.com for the Bates family.