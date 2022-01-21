Obituary – Donald K. Jordan

On January 17, 2022, Donald Kent Jordan, loving husband, father, Papa and friend went to be with the Lord.

Don was born in Jefferson City, Mo., on April 1, 1940, to the late Edward and Ruby (Jackson) Jordan.

Don was a 1958 graduate of Rolla High School. He married Charlotte Hood in 1959 and to this union was born a son, Monty. In 1963 Don began his very long and rewarding career with the Rolla Fire Department where he retired as Fire Captain in 2002.

In July of 1981 he was married to the late Susan K. Jordan and inherited two additional children, John and Robin.

Don spent his retirement years fishing, gardening, watching sports, going on vacations, winning at blackjack, dinners with friends, loving on his grand- and great-grandbabies and hanging out at the fire house.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and sister, Judy (Jordan) Brookshire. He is survived by his son, Monty Jordan; stepson, John Hewkin, wife, Lynne and stepdaughter, Robin Dixon; two brothers, Elva Jordan and wife, Barbara of Edgar Springs, and Johnny Jordan and wife, Phyllis of Edgar Springs; three sisters, Francene House and husband, Bob of Edgar Springs, Marcia Myers of Edgar Springs, and Holly Jordan and partner, Robin Higley of Rolla; and brother-in-law Ted Brookshire of Edgar Springs; 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Donald Jordan will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla. Interment will follow at the Meramec Hills Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Cuba. A visitation for friends and family will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the City of Rolla SAVE Animal Shelter.