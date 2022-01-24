Obituary – Daniel L. Brown

Daniel Lee Brown, age 62, was born April 3, 1959, to Lester Dean and Eyvonne (Hildebrand) Brown in Rolla, Mo. He passed away on January 19, 2022, at home in Beulah, Mo.

Daniel was a 1977 graduate of Waynesville High School. He later went to school to become a Chef, completing an apprenticeship at the Lodge of the Four Seasons. After his apprenticeship, he was offered an opportunity to work at a restaurant in Naples, Fla., called The Maribelle. He would later work for multiple restaurants in Naples.

Daniel was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and camping. If he wasn’t fishing, he was watching the St. Louis Cardinals or the Kansas City Chiefs, spending time with his family, or cooking up a meal. Daniel never held a grudge and was very forgiving. He had a heart of gold and helped others whenever he could. Daniel was also a Christian and was baptized by Pastor Bill Gray at a young age. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Lester Dean; his paternal grandparents, Harve and Katy Brown; and maternal grandparents, Everett and Violet Hildebrand.

Survivors include his daughters, Stephanie Brown, April Brown and Elizabeth Black; his mother, Margie Brown; six grandchildren, Zac, Alayna, Aidan, Jase, Elissa and Kyler; and one great-grandchild, Everett; along with other relatives and friends.

A funeral service for Daniel will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.