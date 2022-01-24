Obituary – Leota L. Courtney

Leota Lorene (Mayberry) Courtney, 97, of Springfield, formerly of Raymondville, Mo., passed away on January 22, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1924, to John Allen Mayberry and Mattie (Noble) Mayberry, one of nine children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les; one brother; seven sisters; one grandson; and one great grandson.

Leota was always eager to help others. She made a beautiful garden, and canned or froze vegetables and fruit. She shared with all who came to eat a great meal. Leota worked at Raymondville Cafe as a cook, and took in ironings. She attended Raymondville Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Luther Courtney (Sharon); four daughters, Glenda McCall (Merle), Leona Furr, Darlene Jansen (Skip), and Judy Moncrief (Ron); 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 31 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Leota will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Raymondville, with Mr. Eric Jones and Minister John Gooch officiating. Pallbearers are Eric Jones, Doug Hebblethwaite, Skip Jansen, Ron Moncrief, Paul Foeller and John Gooch. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.