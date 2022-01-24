Obituary – Rebecca “Becky” Hicks

Rebecca “Becky” Lynne Hicks, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully passed away on January 21, 2022, at her family home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Sharon and the late Larry Williams on April 8, 1962. Becky spent her childhood in Centralia, Mo., and enjoyed fishing with her parents, taking road trips across the Midwest, and participating in beauty pageants. After graduating from Centralia High School, Becky attended Moberly Junior College and Lincoln University, pursing a degree as a Registered Medical Assistant.

Becky loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious homemade meals for her family, and canning all the fruit and vegetables that she grew in her elaborate garden that she enjoyed tending to. When she wasn’t in the kitchen, you could find her taking care of her chickens, guineas, dog (Payson) and three cats (Percy, Parker and Palmer), traveling, or attending Montauk Baptist Church.

In addition to her three children, Danelle Roos, Devon Coleman and Dannon Coleman; Becky is mourned by her mother, three beautiful grandchildren, and loving husband David Hicks; and blended family of three children and four grandchildren.

Friends described her as “a beautiful, caring person, strong-willed, and witty.” She was always looking for ways to help the people she loved and felt that God had given her each day to enjoy. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand, Houston, MO 65483.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Becky’s honor to The Williams Cemetery, C/O Town and Country Bank, 120 MO-32, Licking, MO 65542.