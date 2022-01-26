Classes receive awards for I-Ready scores

Photo by Shari Harris
Licking Elementary School awarded a certificate and individual medals for each student in the class, kindergarten through sixth grade, earning the highest I-Ready scores for their grade level. Ms. Emilee Hoemann’s class received the highest score for the kindergarten class level. From left, kneeling: Something Debault-Bell, Dustin Brown, Jasmine Smith, Paisley Overby, Bryan Stogsdill, Cooper Pounds and John Schaefer; middle row: Anthony McCall-Carver, Harper Wells, Gracelynn Porter, Kenden Dunlap, Zoey Wallace, Hattie Wade, Knoxyn Kinder, and Kennedy Cooper; back row: Erinn Heithold-Storm, Saulyer Rector, Raelynn Snyder, Sarah Kuhn, Adeline Weinberger, Kender O’Daniel, Savannah Glidewell, Riley Stokes and Ms. Hoemann.
Photo by Shari Harris
First graders winning the award were in Ms. Alexis McLeod’s class. From left are, in kneeling: Oliver Giller, Rachel Hagler, Scott Smith, Hayden Stiles, Deejay Nungesser and Bo Saiz; and standing: Woodrow Ramsey, Ellie Nelson, Vinson Brown, Savannah Chambers, Gage Lewis, Serenity Steinbarger, Allison Curtis and Ms. McLeod. Not pictured is Primli Smith.
Photo by Shari Harris
Mrs. Whitley Hart’s class received the award for the second graders. From left, seated are Logan Wade, Aubrey Larimore, Levi Trout, Noah Smith and Peyton Cooper; kneeling are Owen Pursifull, Preston Morgan, Nattilee Manion, Grayson Cox, Zavier Potter, Loren Hopp and Paisley Buehlmann; and standing are Mrs. Hart, Zeke Rinne, Allyson Baker, Leigha Hoemann, Tripp Martin, Ashtin Buckner, Addie Carver, Brantley Cantrell and Brandon Giller. Not pictured was Aidric Beers.
Photo by Shari Harris
Mrs. Andrea Denbow’s third grade class received the I-Ready award for their class-level. Pictured are, from left, seated: Taylor Coffey, Colton Mann, Joey Conaway, Ashlin Sparks and Sophia Chambers; kneeling: Aubree Hatch, Eian Stiles, Jake Martin, Karlie Kalloch, Kohlbi Wells and Hazellyn Cole; and standing: Mrs. Denbow, Ramona Curtis, Justin Barton, Kayden Hammond, Hadley Pounds, Sayge Adey and Tyson Burkes.
Photo by Shari Harris
Winning the award for the fourth grade level was Ms. Autumn Case’s class. From left are, seated: Kira O’Dell, Kavyn Kinder, Colton Barnes and Caillich Orman; kneeling: Nathan Umfleet, Bailey Caswell, Autumn Wiebe, Kamryn Ramsey and Annabel Godi; and standing: Ms. Case, Aubrie Peterson, Jocie Floyd, Trey Smith, Trapper Adey, Korbin Quick and Waylin Sherrill. Not pictured: James Lampkins.
Photo submitted
Fifth graders under the watchful eyes of Mrs. Chrissy Medlock earned the I-Ready award for their class level. Pictured from left, kneeling: Lucas Ingram, Bailee Medlock, Lilly Reed, Emma Vestal and Aereana Martin; center row: Lucas Bates, Knox McCloy, Olivia Clayton, James Fairman, Bradley Frazier and Ashley Clouse; and in back: Mrs. Medlock, Adelyn Phillips, Lesa Haneline, Penelope Huff, Layney Gifford and December Birchfield.
Photo by Shari Harris
Mrs. Serena Hagler’s sixth grade class were the I-Ready award winners for their grade level. Pictured from left, kneeling: Makayla Steinmann, Aiden Mansfield, Jordan Woods, Benjamin Buckner, Evan Crow and Mason Burks; center row: Eli Robbins, Robert Luncsford, Brandon Jackson, Halee Ammons, Kimree Brazier and Logan Buckner; and back row: Mrs. Hagler, Zoey Sellars, Keegan Clayton, Zoen Tillery, Jaylyn Hogshooter and Jeffery Alkire. Not pictured are Benton Bell, Michael Cunefare, Drew Weibe and Wyatt Cross.