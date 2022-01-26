Classifieds: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2022

For Sale:

For Sale: 1998 Coca Cola Barbie #3, 1998 Nolan Miller Barbie #1 Sheer Illusion, never removed from box. Call: 573-453-2777. L/4/3tp

For Sale: “You’re the Coach: The Ultimate Football Game” at The Licking News. L/38/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/40/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/37/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Mobile Home. Raymondville. References required. $425 per month. Call 417-457-1015. L/02/tfc

For Rent: Looking for a place to rent in the country, in Houston and surrounding area, 417-318-1335. H/40/1tp

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, $350. Call 417-217-0686. H/33/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: P&G Housecleaning for Licking and Houston and surrounding areas. Call 573-466-3310. H/39/2tp

Attention Ladies! OK Tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil, antifreeze and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can — for free — just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/39/2tc

Real Estate:

Real Estate: Four acres, including three mobile homes, café building, septic, electric, water well/rural, highway frontage, several walnut and fruit trees, asking $69,000, 417-217-2995. H/40/1tp

Lost:

Lost: Dog, on Jan. 18, white female Samoyed, Licking/ Success area, 573-674-2004. H/40/1tp

To Give Away:

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/38/tfn