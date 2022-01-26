Supporters transcend at Wallace benefit

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Ryley Wallace is battling cancer and once again the community came out in full force to help someone in need, this time Wallace and his family, with much needed assistance.

Sandy, Gerald, and their son, Justin Jennings, organized the Ryley Wallace benefit that was held Saturday evening at The Grand Black event venue; the facility was a part of the many donations received.

Beth and Bill Mares welcomed those attending and the venue was full prior to the stated start time and remained so throughout.

Great food, including fish with all the fixins’, desserts and beverages were enjoyed by hungry attendees, while visiting with friends and neighbors.

A gun raffle was held throughout the meal and then raffled during the auction; the winner was Vanessa Haneline.

Steve and Pat Buckner and Neal Gately of Buckner and Gately Auction Service donated the bid calling for a wide array of items.

Area churches, businesses and individuals donated all the food, preparation and service for the dinner, as well as the many items donated for the gun raffle and auction.

Event organizer Sandy Jennings said, “Our thanks go out to the community for all the donations of items, time, and services rendered and to everyone who came out to support the benefit. It was so overwhelming, the support and love that this community has shown this young man! Ryley has a long road ahead of him; please continue to keep him and his family in your prayers. Thank you!”

If you couldn’t attend the benefit you may still contribute towards ongoing expenses for Wallace by contacting Sandy Jennings at Country Crafts and Flea Market or by calling 417-260-1034 or 417-260-2783.

Photos by Christy Porter