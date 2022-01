MoDOT

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (January 25, 2022) – Route AE in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

Bridgework will be conducted at various locations between Route AH and Route M.

Weather permitting; work will take place Monday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs.