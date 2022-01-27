Obituary – John O. Crossen

John Oscar Crossen, 71, of Licking, Mo., succumbed to COVID at Phelps Health in Rolla, with his wife at his side on January 23, 2022.

John is survived by his wife of 10 years, Racheal; daughter, Misty; sons, James, Jim and Johnny; stepsons, Jessie, Jackie and Chris; sister, Francis; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and extended family. John was a loving father, husband and a friend to everyone.

John loved cars, especially classic ones. During his lifetime, John spent time finding, collecting and restoring classic cars. John had a big heart and was always there to help relatives and friends in any way that he could.

A special thank you to the members of Phelps Health for their care, attention and support during his final days. Also, the Crossen’s would like to extend their sincerest gratitude toward Fox Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Fox Fire Station, Old Salem Road, Licking. This will be a potluck, please bring your favorite dish. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.