Obituary – William E. Hamby

William Eldon Hamby (Willy/Bill) passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Willy was born on September 13, 1968, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of James and Wanda Hamby. He was an avid sports fan professional and collegiate. He was also a music lover and attended countless concerts. William enjoyed refinishing wood cabinets and found this career later in his life.

He is survived by his mother, Wanda Hamby, of Licking. He was a proud stepfather to Danny Evans of Piedmont, Mo., and Monica McCartney of Billingsley, Ala.; and grandfather to Morgan and Layken Chrisman of Billingsley, Ala. He had several brothers and sisters, Kenneth Hamby of Fairbanks, Alaska, Joseph Hamby of Licking, Rhonda Hamby-Fairman of O’Fallon and Sandra Hamby-Dent of Wright City. He also leaves behind many friends and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his father, James W. Hamby; brothers, James L. Hamby, Michael Barnhart; and stepson, Jonathon Scott Ezell.

Willy was a fighter. Despite the great difficulties he faced, he was determined to beat the odds.

Willy will be remembered for the many friendships and love that he shared. No one was a stranger to him; he welcomed everyone into his life. Relationships were important to him. Whether you were family or a friend he made sure to try and make you smile.

Contributions in memory of Willy can be made to Wanda Hamby in the care of Fox Funeral Home at 128 South Main Street, Licking, MO 65542. A Go-Fund Me has also been set up to assist with funeral expenses.

The Memorial Service to honor Willy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, 310 Walnut Street, Licking, MO 65542. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.