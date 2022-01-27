Obituary – Zoey M. Elder

Zoey Michelle Elder, age 28, daughter of Tina Marie Hurley and Michael Raymond Elder, Jr., was born May 13, 1993, in Houston, Mo. She passed away on January 24, 2022, at her home in Bentonville, Ark.

Zoey graduated from Republic High School in 2011, where she was part of the A Plus program. She also attended two years at Ozark Technical College.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Larry Dean Hurley and Michael Raymond Elder, Sr.; and her Poppy, Charles Noakes.

Zoey is survived by her mother, Tina Stoops; her siblings, Zac Elder, Zayna Elder and Zeth Elder; her grandparents, Caroline and Fred Sutton; one aunt, Michelle Smith; and cousins, Kendra Fortune, Dalton Fortune and Hayden Smith; and numerous second cousins that loved her dearly.

She was a leader in each career path she chose. She enjoyed reading and writing. Zoey also attained the Young Authors Award. She was an avid movie watcher, her favorites being comedies and crime shows.

Zoey will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her, especially her family and friends.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Zoey Elder Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday, January 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Paul Murray officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Zac Elder, Dalton Fortune, Cody Rockwell, Hayden Smith, Zeth Elder, Matt Long and Scott Ruff.