Obituary – Peggy J. Fox

Peggy J. (Longwell) Fox of Steelville, Mo., was born on February 4, 1928, in Kansas City, Mo., to Marvin and Helen (Malley) Longwell, and passed away on January 28, 2022, at the Steelville Senior Living nursing home at the age of 93. She had been a long-time resident of Licking for many years but chose to spend her retirement in Rolla and the last few years close to her daughter and family.

On July 9, 1945, she was united in marriage to Claude Fox in Reno, Nev. Peggy and Claude enjoyed 33 years of marriage before he passed away in January of 1979. Peggy enjoyed reading, traveling, baking and growing flowers. She retired from Fort Leonard Wood as a test administrator for soldiers MOS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; by her parents, Marvin and Helen Longwell; her brother, Donald Longwell who died during World War II; and her son, Don Fox of Licking.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Fox) Hammonds (Rick) of Steelville; grandsons, Matthew (Sarah) Hammonds of Steelville, and Mark (Melissa) Hammonds of Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Carol Fox of Licking; and great grandchildren, Hutson, Blakely and Wrenley Hammonds; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Peggy will be sadly missed by her family and friends she made during her life.

A funeral service for Peggy was held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Pastor David Kettner officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment followed at the Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt Hammonds, Mark Hammonds, Rick Hammonds, and Carol Fox. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to the Licking Cemetery c/o Fox Funeral Home, PO Box 185, Licking, MO 65542. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.