Benjamin Roger Ross Pardun, age 16, of Houston, Mo., passed away January 27, 2022 at his home. He was born April 12, 2005, in Long Beach, Calif., to Gregory Joel and Deborah (Viscioni) Pardun.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Christopher German.

The family will be having private services. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.