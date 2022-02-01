Obituary – Deborah A. German

Deborah Ann (Viscioni) German, age 57, of Houston, Mo., passed away at her home. She was born July 13, 1964, in Ventura, Calif. to Phil and Nancy (Campbell) Viscioni.

She is preceded in death by her father; a brother, Jason Viscioni; her husband, Gregory Pardun; and a son, Benjamin Pardun.

Deborah is survived by her mother, Nancy Viscioni of Houston, Mo.; her siblings, Madeline Rock, Donna Gibby, Marylee Viscioni and Phil Viscioni, II; and her sons, Andrew, David and Christopher German.

The family will be having private services. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.