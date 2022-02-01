Obituary – Donna L. Williams

Donna Lisa Williams, age 59, passed away January 28, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was born October 13, 1962, in Houston, Mo., to Donald Stewart, Sr. and Virginia Pitzel.

Donna grew up in Hillsboro, Ill., St. Louis, Mo., and Hartshorn, Mo. She attended high school in Summersville, Mo., and graduated in 1982. She attended SMSU in West Plains for two years, ending in 1984, and then went to job corps in KCMO.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Stewart and Virginia Smith Stewart; and a brother, William “Bill” Lancing Smith.

Donna is survived by her children, LaDonna (Robert) Heiney of Licking and Keeshawn Williams of Houston; her siblings, Dane Smith of Port Charlotte, Fla., Ed (Debbie) Smith of Ditmer, Fred Smith of Farmington, Sue Terrill of Salem, Rick Smith of Houston, Cindy East, and Don Stewart of Hartshorn; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna worked at the Opportunity Sheltered Industries in Houston, Mo., and at Houston House.

She had a big heart and loved everyone. She always tried to ease everyone’s pain and worry. Donna received Christ as her Savior as a child and continued staying faithful. She attended the Broken Chain Church in Houston, Mo., and loved her church family.

Donna loved spending time with her children, family dinners with her children and friends, and playing board games.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. But we are blessed to know she is now enjoying the beauty of Heaven.

Family will host a Celebration of her life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.