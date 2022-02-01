Obituary – Gregory J. Pardun

Gregory Joel Pardun, age 66, of Houston, Mo., passed away January 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 22, 1955, in Dowagiac, Mich., to Roger Ross and Patricia Olive Elizabeth (Bromley) Pardun.

He worked for McDonald Douglas as head of safety. They moved to Houston, Mo., in 2012.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deborah Ann (Viscioni) German; and a son, Benjamin Roger Pardun. Surviving is a son, Christopher Josef German of Houston, Mo., and a sister, Denise (William) Becker of Okla.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

The family will be hosting private services. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.