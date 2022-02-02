Carter County drug investigation results in multiple arrests

MSHP

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (January 26, 2022) – In the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 26, 2022, officers with the South Central Drug Task Force, in coordination with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Carter County Sheriff’s Department, concluded a series of long-term narcotics investigations in Carter County, Mo.

As a result of these investigations, five suspects were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Arrest teams consisted of members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, National Park Service, Missouri Department of Conservation, Van Buren (MO) Police Department, and Ellsinore Police Department. During the operation, a search warrant was served at a residence in Hunter, Mo.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in Carter County Circuit Court:

David W. Emery, 52, of Ellsinore, Mo., three counts delivery of a controlled substance.

Douglas R. Wells, 59, of Grandin, Mo., one count delivery of a controlled substance.

Jim S. Bessent, 63, of Grandin, Mo., three counts delivery of a controlled substance.

Albert R. Brandon, 59, of Grandin, Mo., one count delivery of a controlled substance.

Wayne Robbins, 43, of Ellsinore, Mo., two counts delivery of a controlled substance.

These charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction.