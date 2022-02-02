By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Katie Kinder, owner of Farmgirl Floral Boutique, is excited to have now opened a brick and mortar store after several years as a studio-wedding florist, with her quality floral design shared by social media, event venues, photographers and word of mouth.

“I am accomplishing an eagerly anticipated goal,” said Kinder, prior to her first day of business on Thursday. “I’ve been doing wedding events, including those from out-of-town, for several years.”

Kinder, a farm girl originally from Summersville, was introduced to floral design during her high school involvement with FFA. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agri-Business Management from University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) in 2018. Kinder took classes in floral design and was the president of the floral club, participating in competitions and taking first place in one large competition.

She learned the importance of detail and value regardless of the size of the event while in an internship at Arkansas’ largest and oldest florist, and also as the student manager of the event department at a floral shop while in college. Kinder has taken her degree and experience to specialize in her own floral design business. She designs believing that you use the training elements and principals of design to develop your own style and creativeness, “knowing which rules to break.”

Her wedding photographer provided Kinder her first floral design job once out of school, when the two exchanged the services of their individual expertise.

Farmgirl Floral Boutique specializes in fresh flowers, plants and silk flowers, also having pre-made arrangements for special holidays and spur-of-the-moment purchases. They carry collections of Dionis skin care products, Wicked Mix snacks, Tyler candles, Willow Tree, Leanin’ Tree greeting cards and Mud Pie Décor, with a majority of the products being U.S. made. Kinder plans on utilizing flowers and plants when in season from local farms.

Photos by Christy Porter

Instructional classes and demonstrations at the boutique are planned for the future.

“I want to provide a place for others to get a quality gift, with lasting meaningful memories of holiday and personal occasions,” shared Kinder.

Farmgirl Floral Boutique has regular hours Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be open for seasonal events and open houses on Mondays and Saturdays. They will be open February 14, and offering Valentine’s Day specials. A Grand Opening is planned for Saturday, March 19.

Stop by Farmgirl Floral Boutique at 115 RT-32 (Friendly Village Shopping Center), Licking, to see their selections, or you may place orders by calling 417-986-2648, or online at Facebook – Farmgirl Floral Boutique.