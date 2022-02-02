In this edition: February 3, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield remembers an Ozark celebration of “Groundhog Day,” while Larry Dablemont says “Duck Season Gone,” and shares how to hunt for geese.

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett shares Story Time at the library in “Bookends.” This week’s recipe in Ozarks Cooks is a sweet treat, “Easy Valentine’s Day Fudge” from Linda Mondy.

Kenton McCluskey is named to SMSU’s Dean’s List.

The Texas County Memorial Hospital board anticipates a strong financial finish for 2021 and shares discussion about COVID and its impact. TCMH announces an April arrival for Dr. Hollis Tidmore, general surgeon (he’ll be joining Dr. Jason Loden), and community improvement district has a successful year. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild reveals this year’s baby quilt donation, and Operation Christmas Child offers their sincere thanks for a generous season.

Senator Karla Eslinger discusses Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety; financial report publications; Redistricting; and childcare and workforce development in “A Busy Capitol Week.” State Rep. Bennie Cook also discusses “Missouri redistricting.” Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton finds a new and interesting type of archaeology in “Digital Archaeology.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the Texas County Health Department (2021 Water Testing Report), the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, and MSHP.

