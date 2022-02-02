Joyner portrays Respect

On Thursday, January 27, Lt. Col. Christopher Scott presented Licking High School senior Krysta Joyner with an Army Values Leadership Award recognizing her excellence in demonstrating the Army Value of Respect.

Respect was the January character trait recognized by Fort Leonard Wood. Local schools were invited to nominate a student in grades 7-12 who regularly demonstrates the value. Licking R-VIII School District nominated Joyner.

Joyner regularly volunteers to work with Booster Club, and she has been an active FBLA member for three years. She placed ninth in Intro to Business Concepts her sophomore year (her first year as an FBLA Member). Last year, she placed fourth in Insurance and Risk Management (advancing to FBLA State Leadership Competition) and ninth in Business Calculations. This year, Joyner holds five student organization officer positions: Vice President for FBLA, FCCLA, and StuCo; President of Art Club; Reporter for National Honor Society. She is an exceptional student and an extraordinarily respectful young lady. Joyner was recognized by Lt. Col. Christopher Scott on Thursday, January 27, with her mother, Haley Joyner, and younger sister, Katherine (Katie), present. Her father, Bill Joyner, was unable to attend. High School Principal Dr. Jarad Rinne, Jr. High Principal/AD Mr. Doug Dunn, FBLA sponsor Mrs. Stacie Hutsell, and Supt. Mrs. Cristina Wright were also present to celebrate Joyner’s award.

Joyner also received an Army Airborne sweatshirt and a bag of Army memorabilia.

“I’m very honored to have gotten the award,” says Joyner. ”I want to thank my parents for encouraging me to do whatever I want to do in life.”