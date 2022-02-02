Lady ‘Cats win first half of Big Cat Classic

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Lady Wildcats played the girls’ half of the Big Cat Classic games Tuesday, January 25, in a home contest and kept the trophy for another year, defeating the Salem Tigers 72-49.

Junior varsity started the evening with a half-game and nearly shut out the JV Tigers, 27-4.

Photos by Shari Harris

The varsity Lady ‘Cats rolled to a 31-20 first half lead, and carried their momentum through the second, outscoring Salem by 23 points in the game.

Photos by Shari Harris

This game followed a Monday night conference game with Crocker. Both varsity and JV scored conference wins, with JV playing a half game.

Photos by Shari Harris

The varsity Lady ‘Cats jumped out to an early lead, with a 23-7 score at the end of one. They left no doubt as they defeated the Lions 70-46.

The Lady ‘Cats initially had no games scheduled for the end of the week, then an Ava game fell through, but quick planning resulted in a St. James rematch Thursday evening.

The JV Lady ‘Cats were able to avenge their only loss of the season and move to 10-1 on the season with a 33-29 win.

Class 4 State-ranked St. James fell to the Class 3 number 5 ranked Lady ‘Cats in their previous matchup January 10, but were able to pull out the win this time, 56-50. The loss dropped the Lady ‘Cats’ record to 16-4 on the season.

Monday night started a new week for the ladies, and they hosted Steelville.

JV kept up their winning ways and started the evening outpacing Steelville 44-29.

Varsity made it a double, winning 61-37 in the second game of the evening.