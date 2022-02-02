Murder-Suicide in Houston

The Houston Police Department reported what is likely a murder-suicide, which occurred on Thursday, January 27. A Houston man and woman and a 16-year-old boy were found deceased from gunshot wounds in a residence on Sommerfield Drive, Houston.

Houston police officers responded to a call to assist EMS with an unresponsive male at approximately 7:55 p.m. on January 27. Upon arriving at a residence in the 800 block of Sommerfield Drive, officers discovered Gregory Pardun, age 66, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Also found in the residence were Deborah German, age 57, and Benjamin Pardun, age 16, both deceased from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Gregory Pardun shot and killed German and Benjamin Pardun before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Houston Police Chief Brad Evans stated that the public is not believed to be in any danger. He credited the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Houston Fire Department and Texas County Coroner’s Office for providing assistance to the Houston Police Department in investigating the incident.