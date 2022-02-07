Obituary – Nora M. Decker

Nora Margaret Decker, 93, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Mo. She was born June 11, 1928, in Licking, Mo., to Lloyd and Vera Howell West.

Margaret married the love of her life, Edward Decker, on November 7, 1950, in Mountain Home, Ark. They were married for 56 years until Ed passed away on September 30, 2007.

Margaret spent many years as the secretary and bookkeeper for the Superintendent of Licking Schools. Later she became secretary for the elementary school principal. She enjoyed spending time on the farm, working in her garden, serving her church, reading and making sweet treats for friends and family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ellen (Brian) Mallady of Linden, Texas, and Karen Decker of Springfield, Mo.; two grandchildren, Naval Flight Officer Lt. Ryan (Kaeleigh) Mallady of Camarillo, Calif., and Adam Mallady of Little Elm, Texas; three great grandchildren, Henley, Easton and Hannah Mallady; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Vera Howell West; and her brother, Earl Wayne.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S Main St., Licking, Mo. 65542. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bob McQueen officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Mallady, Jim West, Doug Decker and George Buckner. Interment followed at Licking Cemetery in Licking, Mo.

Memorial contributions in Margaret’s name may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or Texas County Library-Licking Branch, 126 S. Main St., Licking, MO 65542. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.