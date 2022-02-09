AGC names Cook, Gray as partners

Submitted

AGC-Alfermann, Gray & Co, LLC, is excited to announce that Debbie Cook, CPA, and Will Gray, EA, are now partners at AGC-Alfermann, Gray & Co, LLC, along with Larry Gray, CPA.

Larry Gray has been a partner at AGC since 1979 and the sole owner for the last 25 years.

Debbie Cook has been with AGC for 19 years and Will Gray has been with AGC for 13 years. The addition of Debbie Cook and Will Gray as partners ensures AGC will stay locally owned for many years to come.

AGC is a full service accounting firm located in Rolla. As a firm they are there for all of your business’ needs: taxes, bookkeeping, payroll and answering your questions.