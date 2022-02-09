Arts Rolla presents artwork by four Missouri artists

Submitted

ROLLA, Mo. – Arts Rolla is pleased to share a unique exhibit of original art created by four exceptional Missouri artists during the month of February at The Centre – Rolla’s Health and Recreation Complex.

The exhibit showcases the artwork of Erin Mendenhall, owner of Art by Erin, Sophia DeLaat, nationally recognized gourd artist, Kerry Hansen, nationally recognized artist and JoAnne Biros, nationally recognized fabric artist. There are more than 50 works of original art in this exhibit.

The public is invited to attend the Arts Rolla Second Saturday Opening Reception, which will be held at The Centre – Rolla’s Health and Recreation Complex on February 12 between the hours of 1 and 3 pm. The Second Saturday Opening Reception provides the community with a chance to enjoy the exhibit, meet the artists and learn more about the art on display.

“I hope everyone in the region can find time to drop by The Centre and enjoy this exhibit. The artwork is stunning and our region is very fortunate to have artists of this caliber in our community. We are delighted that several of the works of art have been purchased by private art collectors. However, there are still many pieces available for purchase and these artists are receptive to commission pieces,” said Loretta Peterman, President of Arts Rolla.

Financial support for this event has been partially provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional underwriting support has been provided by Brewer Science, Inc., Phelps County Bank, Rolla Rotary Breakfast Club, our artists, and the members of Arts Rolla.

This exhibit will remain on display at The Centre until February 22.

For more information about this event please contact Arts Rolla at 573-364-5539 or visit our website at www.artsrolla.org.

About Arts Rolla – Celebrating 37 Years of Bringing Art and Communities Together

Arts Rolla is a regional not-for-profit organization founded in 1985. Arts Rolla brings art and communities together by supporting and growing visual, literary and performing arts. Please visit www.artsrolla.org or call 573-364-5539 for more information.